CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 27th total of 221,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CEO has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of CEO traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.07. 151,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,308. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $5.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CNOOC by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

