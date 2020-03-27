CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 236,333 shares during the period. CNX Midstream Partners makes up approximately 0.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 7.09% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $104,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,197 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNXM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 1,243,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,253. The company has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

