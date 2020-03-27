CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 578.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,125 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CNX Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,719,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 213,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.