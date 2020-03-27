Coats Group (LON:COA) PT Lowered to GBX 80 at Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coats Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 75.60 ($0.99).

LON:COA traded down GBX 4.44 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 43.64 ($0.57). 3,985,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 70.76. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a market capitalization of $643.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

In related news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

