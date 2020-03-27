Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 27th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,947. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Bank of America downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

