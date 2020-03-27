Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £21,399.30 in Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,209 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.28), for a total value of £21,399.30 ($28,149.57).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 286 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,444 ($19.00) per share, with a total value of £4,129.84 ($5,432.57).

On Monday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 135 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($37.53) per share, with a total value of £3,851.55 ($5,066.50).

On Friday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 143 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,767 ($36.40) per share, for a total transaction of £3,956.81 ($5,204.96).

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 119 ($1.57) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,628 ($21.42). The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,367.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,517.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price (down from GBX 3,050 ($40.12)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,940 ($38.67) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,687.22 ($35.35).

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

