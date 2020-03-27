Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Update

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 27th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CVLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,158.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,365 shares of company stock valued at $60,438 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.