Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Raised by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $295,364.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,036.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

