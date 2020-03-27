Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the February 27th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,829,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 633,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,449. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

