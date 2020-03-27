Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the February 27th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,738. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

