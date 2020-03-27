Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the February 27th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 159,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,988. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

