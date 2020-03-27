Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) PT Lowered to $20.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

COHU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

COHU stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 9,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cohu by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cohu by 985.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohu by 958.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

