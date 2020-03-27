Coinlancer Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 229.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $143,521.49 and $109.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.33 or 0.04853958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00064425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036762 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.