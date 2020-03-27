Colin Maltby Acquires 500 Shares of BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) Stock

BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHMG) insider Colin Maltby purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) per share, for a total transaction of £11,760 ($15,469.61).

Shares of LON:BHMG remained flat at $GBX 2,950 ($38.81) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,651.62. The company has a market capitalization of $422.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53. BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.35 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,016 ($39.67).

About BH MACR/NPV VTG FPD

BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the Master Fund), which is an open-ended investment company. The Master Fund is a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company, which has as its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis.

