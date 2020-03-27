Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 125.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.94%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

