Colony Group LLC Acquires 11,000 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 181.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 79,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,356 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

