Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 129,442 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Barings Corporate Investors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCI. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 167,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI opened at $12.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

