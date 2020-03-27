Colony Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,441 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

