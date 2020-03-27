Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

