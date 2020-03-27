Colony Group LLC Buys 1,517 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

