Colony Group LLC Buys 5,342 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $85.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.