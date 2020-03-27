Colony Group LLC Buys 6,151 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 81,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $30.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64.

