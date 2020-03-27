Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after buying an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 112,733 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.