Colony Group LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,389,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $687,281,000 after purchasing an additional 119,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $133,738.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 408,845 shares worth $70,233,399. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

CRM stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.