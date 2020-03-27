Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 159.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

