Colony Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.50. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

