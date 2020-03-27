Colony Group LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 556.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,805 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

