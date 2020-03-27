Colony Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,771 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

