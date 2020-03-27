Colony Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 103,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,612,360. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

