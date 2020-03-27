Colony Group LLC Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

