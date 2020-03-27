Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

NYSE ANTM opened at $235.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.