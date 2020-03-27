Colony Group LLC Invests $1.83 Million in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.12% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 379,183 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 59,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 98,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

SciPlay stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. SciPlay Corp has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

