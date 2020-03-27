Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter valued at $84,789,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,568 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after purchasing an additional 625,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

