Colony Group LLC Purchases 43,552 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $929,000.

FNDF opened at $21.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

