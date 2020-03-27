Colony Group LLC Purchases 5,489 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

UN opened at $47.76 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

