Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 24,240 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3,526.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 49,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

