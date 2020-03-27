Colony Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,498,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,421,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,307,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $158.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $202.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.