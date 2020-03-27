Colony Group LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its 200 day moving average is $148.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.