Colony Group LLC Sells 5,786 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS IDV opened at $22.78 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. This is a boost from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.