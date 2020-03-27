Colony Group LLC Sells 801 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.61. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

