Colony Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Raytheon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.60.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $155.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

