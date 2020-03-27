Colony Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,792,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cable One by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,493.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,573.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $973.05 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.