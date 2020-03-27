ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 33.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $835.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,925,485,449 coins and its circulating supply is 11,884,443,622 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

