Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 506,393 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.48% of Comcast worth $3,016,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,662,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,693,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.20. 10,627,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,858,584. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

