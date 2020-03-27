Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,859 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,858,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

