Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $35.30. 535,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,858,584. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

