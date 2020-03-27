Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 942,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,858,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

