Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.68.

NYSE CMA opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 64.3% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

