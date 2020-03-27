Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Given News Impact Score of -3.33

Media stories about Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Command Center earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Command Center has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Command Center Company Profile

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

