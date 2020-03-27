Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $32.65. 5,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of 89.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.35%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

